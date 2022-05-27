USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,528 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,592. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.30.

