USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,165 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,793. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.42.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

