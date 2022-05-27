USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,334,168. The firm has a market cap of $152.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

