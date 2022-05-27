USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

MUB traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.23. 86,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,488,127. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.13. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

