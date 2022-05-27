USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Invests $278,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,203 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,042,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Target by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Target by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Target by 86.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 626,952 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,427,000 after purchasing an additional 290,426 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 988,931 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $228,878,000 after buying an additional 289,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.63. 209,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,939,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $145.51 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.15.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.72.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

