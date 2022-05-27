USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4.24 Million Investment in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 138,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises 1.7% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of iShares US Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,438,000 after buying an additional 3,735,588 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 815,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,727,000 after buying an additional 467,344 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6,422.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 305,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after buying an additional 301,259 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 346,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,213,000 after purchasing an additional 179,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 625,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,602,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,517,630. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.89 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.08 and a 200-day moving average of $106.43.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

