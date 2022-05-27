USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,449 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 3.8% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $9,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSV traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.39. 10,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,752. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average of $74.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.