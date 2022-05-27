USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 774 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.97. 39,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,758. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average of $30.42. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $32.04.

