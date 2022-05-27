USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,658 Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $749,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,966,000.

Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,755. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.57.

