Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Pamela J. Stewart Acquires 977 Shares of Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) Director Pamela J. Stewart bought 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $12,495.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,456.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
UTZ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.98. 916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,721. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.64.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 918.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.
About Utz Brands (Get Rating)
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
