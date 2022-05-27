Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Pamela J. Stewart Acquires 977 Shares of Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) Director Pamela J. Stewart bought 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $12,495.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,456.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UTZ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.98. 916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,721. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 918.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

About Utz Brands (Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

