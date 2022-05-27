V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Director W Rodney Mcmullen Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

VFC opened at $48.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.43.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.66%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in V.F. by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,591,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,383,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 29.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in V.F. by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,311,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,886 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

