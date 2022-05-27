V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.67B-.

Shares of V.F. stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.83. The company had a trading volume of 107,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,024. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. V.F. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $84.96.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.89.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 17.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.