Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $9.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $416.06. 156,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,922,439. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.17 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.