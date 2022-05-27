Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Invests $677,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,193 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,863,475,000 after buying an additional 211,062 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,821,679,000 after buying an additional 304,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,302,244,000 after buying an additional 467,894 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.79.
NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $16.83 on Friday, hitting $425.43. 119,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,654,436. The stock has a market cap of $201.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $421.61 and a 200-day moving average of $502.45. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.27 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
