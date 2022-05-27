Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Invests $677,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,193 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,863,475,000 after buying an additional 211,062 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,821,679,000 after buying an additional 304,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,302,244,000 after buying an additional 467,894 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.79.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $16.83 on Friday, hitting $425.43. 119,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,654,436. The stock has a market cap of $201.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $421.61 and a 200-day moving average of $502.45. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.27 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.