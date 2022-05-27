Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,469,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.2% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $75,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.72. 928,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,864,664. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.45.

