Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,575 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after buying an additional 5,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after buying an additional 316,580 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,779,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,717,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,983,000 after purchasing an additional 655,601 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.93. 492,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,542,564. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.38. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

