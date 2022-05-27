Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,500 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,366.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 469,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,528,000 after purchasing an additional 437,536 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 573.1% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 357,662 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,601,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.28. 120,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,556. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.69. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.37 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

