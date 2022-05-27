Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Raised by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 50,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,232,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 17,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $12.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.99. 14,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,204. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $327.06 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $380.20 and a 200-day moving average of $410.71.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.