Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Cabana LLC

Cabana LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of Cabana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cabana LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,963,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 30,974 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 253,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,691,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.60. 16,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,272. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.48 and a 1 year high of $91.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.04.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

