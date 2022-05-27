Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,556,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $832,000.

VV traded up $3.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,059. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $173.93 and a one year high of $222.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

