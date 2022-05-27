Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $9.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $382.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,608,068. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $392.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

