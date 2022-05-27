Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Director Stanley Tyler Hollmig Acquires 40,000 Shares

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VEROGet Rating) Director Stanley Tyler Hollmig acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERO opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.28. Venus Concept Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $3.37.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VEROGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 71.57% and a negative net margin of 20.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Venus Concept by 102.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter worth $55,000.

About Venus Concept (Get Rating)

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

