Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Verona Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $4.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 59,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $32,248.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,546,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 112,800 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $66,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,606,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,615.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,688 shares of company stock worth $135,597 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $1,841,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

