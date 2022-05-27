Verso Reaches Market Capitalization of $698,270.60 (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One Verso coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Verso has a total market capitalization of $698,270.60 and approximately $16,903.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verso has traded down 22.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 178.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,941.71 or 1.89444167 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 205.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.28 or 0.00511293 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00033795 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

