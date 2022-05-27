Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.
VSAT stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.11. Viasat has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
VSAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.
About Viasat (Get Rating)
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viasat (VSAT)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.