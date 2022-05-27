Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VSAT stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.11. Viasat has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

VSAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Viasat by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viasat by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

