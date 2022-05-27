Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Trading Down 2.9%

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.27 and last traded at $43.27. Approximately 11,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,371,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.55.

Several analysts have issued reports on VSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average is $51.92.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $475,763,000. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $222,779,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $124,326,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $104,673,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

