VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 661.3% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFO. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,607,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter.

CFO traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.57. 423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,669. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $68.19 and a 1 year high of $78.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%.

