Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its stake in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,790,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,818 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 4.30% of Village Farms International worth $23,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 59.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 157,076 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Village Farms International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Village Farms International by 95.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the period. 30.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Village Farms International from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Village Farms International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 90,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $478,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 393,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.38. Village Farms International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.31 million, a PE ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 3.05.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

