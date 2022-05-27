Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) CEO Buys $33,900.00 in Stock

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Scott Duncan purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,723.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Virios Therapeutics stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -0.97.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Virios Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virios Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 64.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Virios Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Virios Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC raised its position in Virios Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

