Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EDI)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE EDI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,691. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDI. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,219,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $92,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.