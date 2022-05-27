Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.93. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $95.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Gold will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

