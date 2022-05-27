Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.57.

VST stock opened at $25.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Vistra has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vistra will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $19,327,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,538,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,747,530.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 610,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $15,427,688.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,849,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,433,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,850,282 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Vistra by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

