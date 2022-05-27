VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 25,000 Shares

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $199,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,050,877 shares in the company, valued at $111,844,980.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.82.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

