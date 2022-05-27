Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 166.42 ($2.09).

Several brokerages have commented on VOD. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.08) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.57) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 147 ($1.85) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.14) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

LON:VOD traded down GBX 1.28 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 130.14 ($1.64). 115,132,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,984,117. The firm has a market cap of £36.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 125.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 122.42. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.78).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.48%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

