Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives $36.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

VLPNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €32.00 ($34.04) to €30.50 ($32.45) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Voestalpine stock remained flat at $$5.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.