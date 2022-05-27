VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.09 Million

Analysts predict that VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) will announce $38.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for VTEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.00 million and the highest is $38.26 million. VTEX reported sales of $30.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VTEX will report full year sales of $161.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $159.98 million to $162.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $205.65 million, with estimates ranging from $198.33 million to $210.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VTEX.

Get VTEX alerts:

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 49.92%. The business had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million.

VTEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VTEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in VTEX in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VTEX by 1,707.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.59. 16,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. VTEX has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $33.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58.

VTEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VTEX (VTEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.