Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Price Target Increased to €205.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from €190.00 ($202.13) to €205.00 ($218.09) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Wacker Chemie from €168.00 ($178.72) to €184.00 ($195.74) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Wacker Chemie from €177.00 ($188.30) to €197.00 ($209.57) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale downgraded Wacker Chemie from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Warburg Research raised Wacker Chemie to a buy rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wacker Chemie from €164.00 ($174.47) to €160.00 ($170.21) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $176.65 on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $131.00 and a 12 month high of $196.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.25.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

