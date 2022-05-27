WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WKME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WalkMe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WalkMe currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

WKME opened at $9.14 on Thursday. WalkMe has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WalkMe by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WalkMe by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

