Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 36,512 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1,360.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 36,512 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Watsco worth $12,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,150,524,000 after acquiring an additional 141,426 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Watsco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,677,000 after purchasing an additional 43,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Watsco by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,803,000 after buying an additional 114,330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Watsco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSO traded up $5.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.62 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.29.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

