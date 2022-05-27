Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 225,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCRD. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the fourth quarter worth about $17,748,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the fourth quarter worth about $15,296,000. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the fourth quarter worth about $11,478,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the fourth quarter worth about $8,887,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the fourth quarter worth about $7,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.92. 143,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,263. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.56.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

