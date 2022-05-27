Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 10,160 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,160 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2,246.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3,868.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBNY. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $325.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.42.

Shares of SBNY stock traded up $8.03 on Friday, hitting $211.49. 868,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,939. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $179.05 and a twelve month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Signature Bank Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

