Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 15,127 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 276.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on U shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total transaction of $225,080.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,679,645.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 147,835 shares of company stock valued at $11,859,263 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,304,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,431. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average of $108.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

