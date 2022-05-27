Walleye Capital LLC Has $13.26 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up 0.3% of Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $13,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after buying an additional 434,595 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,191,000 after buying an additional 417,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,231,000 after buying an additional 230,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,625,000 after acquiring an additional 195,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $47.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $425.08. 2,764,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,506. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.05 and a twelve month high of $438.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.72.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.95.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

