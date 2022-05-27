Walleye Capital LLC Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,139,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,913,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,603 shares of company stock worth $4,269,292. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.59. The company had a trading volume of 502,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,224. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average is $43.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

