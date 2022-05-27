Walleye Capital LLC Has $9.91 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Booking by 3.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Booking by 57.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in Booking by 8.5% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $44.47 on Friday, reaching $2,265.98. The stock had a trading volume of 307,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,192.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,285.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,790.79.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

