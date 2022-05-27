Walleye Capital LLC Invests $2.30 Million in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Metropolitan Bank stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.56. The company had a trading volume of 109,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,967. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.95 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $847.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.08.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.18. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $54.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $86,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,739.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $103,434.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,584 shares of company stock worth $459,361. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Metropolitan Bank (Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.