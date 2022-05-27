Walleye Capital LLC Invests $2.70 Million in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 77,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.28% of AnaptysBio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AnaptysBio by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after acquiring an additional 47,902 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in AnaptysBio by 37.4% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 149,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AnaptysBio by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 20.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 58,563 shares in the last quarter.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 668,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $14,453,966.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,521,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,679,749.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANAB. Guggenheim lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ ANAB traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.65. 234,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,831. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.90. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $553.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.17.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.32). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 143.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.