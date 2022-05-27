Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $17.46 Million Investment in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 364,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,461,000. STAG Industrial accounts for 0.4% of Walleye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $629,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,626,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,175. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.07. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 112.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

