Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 159,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 377.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $43.43. 3,037,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,507. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.37.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.44.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

