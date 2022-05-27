Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 530,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in InflaRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in InflaRx by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in InflaRx by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 17,310 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on InflaRx from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on InflaRx from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on InflaRx from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InflaRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 118,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,530. The company has a market capitalization of $64.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $5.69.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

